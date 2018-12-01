Victim pleased with hit-and-run driver’s light sentence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash says she can finally move forward now that the man responsible has been sentenced, but you might be surprised by what the judge decided.
“I used to ride every single day to work,” said Rebekah Abernathy.
Abernathy said she doesn’t ride her bike nearly as often. She’s still nervous two years after an accident that could have killed her.
"Despite wearing a helmet, I still had a really bad head injury," said Abernathy. "I had a concussion, I had some inner ear damage, I had a broken sacrum."
A camera on Magazine Street caught Rebekah’s crash on camera. It was just after 8 a.m. on a September day in 2016. Abernathy was riding in the bike lane with her tail light flashing when Michael Foley Jr. hit her from behind in his car, throwing her from her bike.
He didn’t stop.
"I've just tried to concentrate on healing more than getting vengeance," Abernathy said.
Fast forward more than two years, and Foley was finally set to go to trial. That is, until he pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with death or serious bodily injury. Foley was sentenced Tuesday to 50 hours of community service with the Louisiana Highway Safety Program.
“He’s going to be on the side of the road cleaning up trash, so that’s not fun,” said Abernathy.
Despite what she went through, Abernathy says she's happy with the judge's decision.
“I feel better knowing he’s doing something like community service. I feel good knowing that if he messes up again, he’s got to go back to Judge Bonin, and the judge made it clear if he does see him again, he’s not gonna have any trouble giving him a very harsh punishment,” Abernathy explained.
She said she didn’t want to see Foley go to jail.
“It wouldn’t make me feel good to sit around knowing in the back of my mind, knowing he was sitting in jail. And it’s been two years, so him going to jail after two years, I just thought there’s got to be something better for him to do,” said Abernathy.
FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti agrees the judge's ruling was appropriate, considering the circumstances.
“First offender, young guy, in the military. He’s very sorry for what he did. Both the victim and the victim’s attorney are satisfied with Judge Bonin’s ruling. I think he showed a little wisdom,” Raspanti explained.
While Abernathy is still curious what the military plans to do about Foley’s felony, she said above all she wants to put this chapter behind her.
"I really want to forget about most of this. That's why I'm happy knowing all of this is now on him. He's got to deal with this now. It's going to be coming up in his life over and over again now for quite a while," said Abernathy.
Abernathy said most of her frustration comes from traffic court. She said they dismissed the case even with the surveillance video footage, and Abernathy said Foley is still allowed to drive.
