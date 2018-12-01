Warren Easton headed to the Dome after beating Leesville, 54-14

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warren Easton last won a state title in 1942. Next week, they’ll get a shot to end the streak, after beating Leesville, 54-14 on Friday. The Eagles will play Karr in the Dome for the Class 4A championship. The Cougars beat Easton in the regular season, 21-20.
Ashaad Clayton racked up three touchdowns on the ground with runs of 62, 65, and 69 yards.
Easton QB Lance LeGendre threw a touchdown pass, and ran for another score. Jahmal Sam found the end zone twice with runs of 25 and 37 yards.
Karr and Easton kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 8th.
