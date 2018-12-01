2-year-old accidentally shoots mom in Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was accidentally shot by her child in North Shreveport. It happened Saturday morning at a home in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby.
Officers arrived to find the 23-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the victim and her 2-year-old child were in the bedroom when the child was believed to have accidentally discharged an unsecured handgun.
There is no further information at this time. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
Shreveport police would like to remind everyone to store your weapons in a safe place and always store them out of reach of small children.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.