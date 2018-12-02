Bond set for suspects in fatal carjacking of pastor’s wife

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish judge Sunday set bond for two teens accused of second degree murder in the death of Jeannot Plessy.
Bond was set at $600,000 each for Jontrell Robinson, 17 and 19-year-old Edwin Cottrell.
Both were booked into the Orleans Justice Center Saturday evening on one count each of second-degree murder and carjacking, online jail records show.
A juvenile is also accused of being involved in the fatal carjacking. He was arrested on charges of principal to second-degree murder and principal to carjacking, according to NOPD. Police did not release the juvenile’s name.
Police say say the carjacker pulled Plessy from a car, while she was stopped in front of her daughter’s home in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue, and threw her to the ground. Plessy’s son-in-law tried to intervene, but the suspect put the car in reverse and ran over Plessy.
Robinson and Cottrell are due back in court Dec. 28.
