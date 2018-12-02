College Football Playoff semifinals: Alabama vs. Oklahoma, Clemson vs. Notre Dame

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The final four in college football is set. The 1-seed Alabama will meet up with the 4-seed Oklahoma in the Orange Bow, and the 2-seed Clemson will play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
Alabama (13-0) grabbed the 1-seed after beating Georgia in the SEC Championship game, 35-28. Clemson (13-0) represents the ACC as the 2-seed, with a blowout win over Pittsburgh, 42-10. Notre Dame (12-0) didn’t play this week after locking an undefeated regular season by disposing of USC. Oklahoma (12-1) took the final spot in the College Football Playoff semifinal with a victory over Texas, 39-27.
Georgia finished fifth in the final rankings. The Bulldogs will play in the Sugar Bowl. Ohio State took the sixth-seed, and will play in the Rose Bowl.
Both semifinal games will take place on Saturday, December 29th. Times to be announced later on.
