The Extra Point Week 13: What is going on?

That's the best question to sum up the last week of fantasy football. From Melvin Gordon going down to Kareem Hunt being released to the dud laid by the Saints offense, it's a lot to handle, especially if you're on the verge of a playoff appearance and needing a big performance from those mentioned. Hopefully, your bench is prepared. It's been past time to dump the dead weight. If they don't stand a chance at cracking your starting lineup, or you don't trust them, drop them and pick up a running back handcuff. It's a move that if you'd done already, you'd be spared the pain of seeing Kareem Hunt or Melvin Gordon go down and not being able to replace them. That said, I've got a few guys that are probably worth starting if you're in a pinch / they're available. There are also some match-ups I like that you might be on the fence about, and others that I'm staying away from. Let's begin.