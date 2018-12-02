Gas leak forces dozens of homes in Metairie to evacuate

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A broken underground gas main forced between 30 and 40 homes in Metairie to evacuate Saturday night (Dec. 1), according to Third District Chief Brad Migliore.
Residents reported smelling gas around 5 p.m., Migliore said, and fire officials determined a gas line near the intersection of Lynnette Drive and Caribou Court had broken. Evacuations started around 6 p.m., according to Migliori, after gas was found in nearby homes.
As of 10 p.m., fire officials had been unable to shut off the gas and were working to do so before repairs could start. Migliori said the cause of the break was not known Saturday night.
Power to the area was shut off while officials worked to turn the gas off, according to Migliori.
Plans were underway to set up a temporary shelter for the evacuated residents, but were not completed when all but one resident reported having a place to stay, Migliori said.
No further information was immediately available.
