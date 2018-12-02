LSU will play UCF in the Fiesta Bowl

The LSU Tigers finished the regular season 9-3. (Source: WVUE/Mark Lagrange)
By Garland Gillen | December 2, 2018 at 2:10 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 2:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is headed to Arizona to face Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. LSU has never played in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU's Joe Burrow accounted for 370 yards including 100 on the ground and six touchdowns. (LSUsports.net)

Central Florida finished the season with a 13-0 record. The Golden Knights' have won 25 straight games.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a record of 9-3. LSU landed at a No. 11 ranking in the Associated Press poll, and the College Football Playoff rankings.

Last year, LSU lost in the Citrus Bowl to Notre Dame, 21-17.

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off at noon on New Year’s Day.

