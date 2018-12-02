Nicholls playoff run ends at Eastern Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nicholls playoff run came to a bitter end at Eastern Washington, falling 42-21. The Colonels led at half 14-10, but were outscored in the second half by a margin of 32-7.
“They got momentum in the second half, we couldn’t get any rhythm and we got into the fourth quarter and turned the ball over a few times which was uncharacteristic. I thought we played well in the first quarter and were playing fast and making plays, we just didn’t make enough plays the rest of the way," said Tim Rebowe to the Nicholls media staff.
“We didn’t execute in the second half and we didn’t do what we were doing after a great first half. Our defense made some good plays and we got points off of turnovers, but we couldn’t find our rhythm in the second half. That was a great defense we faced and I thought we had times where we could’ve made better plays and we came up short," said QB Chase Fourcade.
The Colonels ended the season with nine victories. That goes for the second-most in school history.
Fourcade went 17-of-30 passing for 146 yards. The Rummel alum is now No. 1 on the Colonels' all-time passing list, On the ground, Fourcade racked up 89 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
