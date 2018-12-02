NOPD: 3 teens accused in fatal Gentilly carjacking

NOPD also arrested 19-year-old Edwin Cottrell in connection with the Plessy’s death Saturday, hours after calling him a “person of interest,” in the case. TCottrell was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Saturday evening on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, online jail records show, but NOPD said he is expected to be charged with one count each of principal to second-degree murder and principal to carjacking.