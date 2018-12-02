NOPD: 3 teens accused in fatal Gentilly carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three teens are accused in a fatal carjacking in Gentilly that claimed the life of 49-year-old Jeannot Plessy Tuesday (Nov. 27), according to New Orleans police.
Jontrell Robinson, 17, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Saturday evening on one count each of second-degree murder and carjacking, online jail records show.
NOPD also arrested 19-year-old Edwin Cottrell in connection with the Plessy’s death Saturday, hours after calling him a “person of interest,” in the case. TCottrell was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Saturday evening on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, online jail records show, but NOPD said he is expected to be charged with one count each of principal to second-degree murder and principal to carjacking.
A juvenile is also accused of being involved in the fatal carjacking, NOPD said. He was arrested on charges of principal to second-degree murder and principal to carjacking, according to NOPD. Police did not release the juvenile’s name.
Plessy’s family described her as an amazing woman who touched many lives.
“She did everything she could for the community. They served red beans every Monday in Central City. She just came back from a trip where she was a speaker through Samoa,” Nadia Sanchez, Plessy’s oldest daughter said.
Sanchez was there when her mother was run over, as were Plessy’s other two children. Plessy was dropping her younger children off at Sanchez’s home in the 2400 block of Prentiss around 8 p.m. when a man ran up, pulled her from the car, pushed her to the ground and jumped into her vehicle.
Sanchez’s husband stepped in to help, but the carjacker put the car in reverse, dragging Sanchez’s husband and running over Plessy.
Both Sanchez’s mother and husband were brought to the hospital, where Plessy died and Sanchez’s husband is awaiting discharge, with internal bleeding and severe road rash, Sanchez said.
The family said community support over the last few days is helping them deal with the tragedy. A Go Fund Me account is already raising thousands of dollars for funeral and living expenses for her husband, Pastor David Plessy, and the couple’s two pre-teen children.
While the pain is great, they said Plessy, a woman of God, would have wanted them to forgive the carjacker who killed her.
“It’s all we know right now. It’s what we have. I will say forgiveness is not an absence for justice,” Sanchez said.
One day before the three suspects were arrested, Plessy’s family begged the people responsible for her death to come forward.
“Turn yourself in. If someone knows something, just please find it in your heart. If this was your family, and if you know anything, please come forward and tell us what you know,” Sanchez said.
Fox 8 reported Natasha Robin contributed to this report.
