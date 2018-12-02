NYPD searches for couple who dropped an engagement ring down NYC drain

NEW YORK (CNN) - The NYPD is on the hunt for a couple, but not for the reason you'd expect!
Your engagement day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life.
But what if you lost the ring?
That's exactly what happened to this couple.
Surveillance video captured the exact moment a picture-perfect proposal turned into a gut-wrenching goof.
The NYPD says the man in this video popped the question in the middle of times square, then promptly dropped the ring in a grate.
The department took to Twitter to locate the couple.
"WANTED for dropping his fiancée's ring in Times Square! She said Yes- but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate," the NYPD News tweeted Saturday. " ... Officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple."
Luckily, police were able to recover and clean the ring.
They're now on the hunt for the happy couple in hopes of returning the priceless piece of jewelry.
Caught on camera New York marriage proposal NYPD New York Police department.
