Parking attendant robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans
December 2, 2018 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated December 2 at 10:11 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A parking lot attendant was robbed at gunpoint by two subjects as he was placing boots on vehicles, according to a preliminary report from the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Burgundy and Iberville Street.

One suspect pulled out a weapon and stated “give me my money back or I will kill you” and then reached into the victim’s vehicle taking $240 dollars and his chest camera.

Both subjects fled the location in a black Ford F-150.

Police say the suspect is described as a heavy black male with dreadlocks. The second suspect is described as a tall black male with a thin build, dark skin, with scar on his left cheek. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.