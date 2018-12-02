Rickey Jackson released from hospital following brain surgery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson was released from Tulane University Medical Center Saturday after undergoing successful brain surgery on Wednesday, according to NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune.
Jackson suffered a subdural hematoma after a recent fall and the swelling precipitated the surgical procedure to remove the clot and relieve the pressure.
A subdural hematoma occurs when a blood vessel or vessels near the surface of the brain rupture. Blood collects beneath the dura mater, the outermost layer of the brain’s protective covering. The pressure from the swelling can lead to headaches, dizziness, blurred or double vision, seizures and loss of consciousness.
Former New Orleans Saints trainer Dean Kleinschmidt said Jackson is home resting comfortably now, according to his daughter Rickeyah.
“It’s a good news report, and I’m certain he’ll be talking to everyone soon,” said Kleinschmidt.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.