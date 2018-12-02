State trooper shoots subject

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana State trooper shot a subject early Sunday morning after an encounter in the 800 block of Port of New Orleans Place, according to a spokesperson for La. State Police.
Details are limited, but police say around 3 a.m. the trooper was on-duty in the area of 880 Port of New Orleans Place. The Trooper observed someone with a weapon, and during the encounter the officer fired his weapon hitting the subject.
The subject was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The trooper was not injured.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was contacted to investigate the incident. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.
