Suspected impaired driver killed after hitting cane truck

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police confirms one person is dead after a wreck in Ascension Parish.
The crash happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 75 near Rena Melancon Road just outside of Darrow.
Officials with LSP say the wreck claimed the life of Dominick Boudreaux, 37, of Darrow.
The initial investigation shows the wreck happened as Boudreaux was driving west on LA 75 in a 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera. For reasons still under investigation, Boudreaux crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane and hit the trailer of a 1999 International cane truck being driven by Daniel Castro, 38, of Thibodaux.
LSP says Boudreaux was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office. Castro was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.
Police suspect impairment on Boudreaux’s part may have been a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis. Castro was given a breathalyzer test on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police say.
