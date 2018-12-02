Texas and Georgia to meet in Sugar Bowl

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Texas and Georgia. The teams first played in the 1949 Orange Bowl with Texas winning 41-28 and 35 years later, they met in the 1984 Cotton Bowl with Georgia holding on for a 10-9 victory. Now, once again 35 years later, they will meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The two programs also played a home-and-home series in 1957 and 1958 with the Longhorns winning both contests: 26-7 in Atlanta in 1957 and 13-8 in Austin in 1958.