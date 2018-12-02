Texas and Georgia to meet in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Georgia and Texas will meet Jan. 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Sugar Bowl automatically takes the highest ranked schools in the SEC and Big 12 not playing the College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs finished No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Texas grabbed the 15th spot in the rankings.
“The Sugar Bowl Committee is pleased to again welcome two top teams to New Orleans for this year’s Allstate Sugar Bowl,” said Sugar Bowl Committee President Rod West. “For 84 years, the Sugar Bowl has taken great pride in presenting a first-rate match-up with national appeal and Texas and Georgia will certainly continue that tradition.
Georgia ended their season falling to Alabama, 35-28. Texas also lost in their last contest, dropping a 39-27 contest to Oklahoma.
Georgia last played in New Orleans in the 2007 Sugar Bowl, beating Hawaii, 41-10. The last Sugar Bowl for the Longhorns came in 1995. Texas lost to Virginia Tech, 28-10.
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Texas and Georgia. The teams first played in the 1949 Orange Bowl with Texas winning 41-28 and 35 years later, they met in the 1984 Cotton Bowl with Georgia holding on for a 10-9 victory. Now, once again 35 years later, they will meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The two programs also played a home-and-home series in 1957 and 1958 with the Longhorns winning both contests: 26-7 in Atlanta in 1957 and 13-8 in Austin in 1958.
The game will kickoff at 7:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
