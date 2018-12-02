Tulane to play the Ragin’ Cajuns at the Cure Bowl in Orlando

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane last played in a bowl game five years ago in the New Orleans Bowl. The opponent, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Five years later, the Wave is back in a bowl, and their opponent, the Ragin' Cajuns.
Tulane will meet up with Louisiana in the Orlando-based Cure Bowl. The Cure Bowl is at 12:30 p.m., on December 15th.
“This will truly be an outstanding opportunity for our young men to compete in a first-class bowl game,” head coach Willie Fritz said in a release. “Orlando is a fantastic city, has a wonderful stadium and our opponent will provide a tremendous challenge. We look forward to our week in Orlando.”
Five years ago, the Ragin' Cajuns won the matchup, 24-21.
Tulane earned a bowl bid for just the 12th time in its 125-year program history.
