Tulane to play the Ragin’ Cajuns at the Cure Bowl in Orlando
Tulane Green Wave head football coach Willie Fritz gets dunked after beating Navy. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 2, 2018 at 1:37 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 1:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane last played in a bowl game five years ago in the New Orleans Bowl. The opponent, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Five years later, the Wave is back in a bowl, and their opponent, the Ragin' Cajuns.

Tulane will meet up with Louisiana in the Orlando-based Cure Bowl. The Cure Bowl is at 12:30 p.m., on December 15th.

“This will truly be an outstanding opportunity for our young men to compete in a first-class bowl game,” head coach Willie Fritz said in a release. “Orlando is a fantastic city, has a wonderful stadium and our opponent will provide a tremendous challenge. We look forward to our week in Orlando.”

Five years ago, the Ragin' Cajuns won the matchup, 24-21.

Tulane earned a bowl bid for just the 12th time in its 125-year program history.

