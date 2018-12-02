Which teams will the selection committee choose for College Football Playoffs?

(RNN) - The selection committee will decide who goes to the College Football Playoff at noon Saturday.
The favorites are Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia or Notre Dame get the golden ticket.
Georgia lost twice this year - Saturday night to first ranked Alabama - and the selection committee has never chosen a team that’s lost twice.
Notre Dame, however, did not have to play in a conference playoff.
As a team, OU is woefully bad at defense, finishing 100th in scoring defense. But their explosive offense averages 50.3 points per game, the best in the country.
The winners will advance to the championship game on Jan. 7, 2019, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
The Crimson Tide (13-0) are the reigning national champion and won the Southeastern Conference’s championship after a come-from-behind win over Georgia on Saturday.
Bama qualified for the playoffs every year since they began in 2014. It has won the tournament twice, once in 2016 and again in 2018, and it has played in the championship game in each of the last three years.
This year, Alabama cruised through the regular season behind its high-powered offense led by Heisman Trophy candidate Tua Tagovailoa. Bama averaged 49 points per game despite playing in a conference that prides itself on its defensive style of football.
The Tigers (13-0) are champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference for the fourth straight year. They knocked off Pittsburgh Saturday to maintain their stranglehold on the conference.
They’ve made the playoffs the last four years and won the title in 2017. They’ve also ended up facing Alabama every year.
This year, Clemson made it through the regular season without a loss. Even so, it wasn’t a drama-free season.
Clemson Started the season with Kelly Bryant at quarterback, but the offense played more efficiently under true freshman Trevor Lawrence. Eventually, coach Dabo Swinney made the switch to Lawrence, prompting Bryant to leave the team.
Despite the drama, Clemson’s offense produced 45.7 points per game, good enough for fifth in the nation.
It took the Fighting Irish (12-0) a few years, but they’ve finally made their way into the playoff system.
Regular-season losses, not playing in a conference championship game and a questionable strength of schedule have always been factors at keeping Notre Dame out.
This year, the Irish started ranked No. 14 and had to climb their way into the playoff picture with wins over ranked teams like Michigan, Syracuse, Stanford and Virginia Tech.
Unlike Alabama and Clemson, the Irish do not have a high-powered offense. They finished ranked just 33rd in scoring offense. But their defense faired much better, giving up an average 17.3 points per contest.
Don’t let the blemish on the Sooners' (12-1) record fool you. Oklahoma has beaten every team on its schedule.
The back-to-back Big 12 champions avenged its lone regular-season loss by defeating Texas in the conference championship game on Friday.
Last year, the Sooners made their playoff debut, but fell to Georgia in the Rose Bowl in an overtime thriller.
This year’s squad had to replace Baker Mayfield at quarterback after the Cleveland Browns drafted him first overall. They turned to Kyler Murray, but the two-sport athlete gave Sooner nation quite a scare before the season began when the Oakland A’s drafted him ninth overall.
Even so, Murray remained committed to Oklahoma for football in 2018 and for good reason. He’s passed for 3,674 yards and 37 touchdowns, good enough to put him in the Heisman conversation.
Much like last season, the Bulldogs (11-2) had were in control of their own fate until the Crimson Tide snatched it away.
Georgia led most of Saturday’s SEC Championship Game and until Alabama pulled off another comeback win.
Despite the loss, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Alabama head coach Nick Saban pleaded Georgia’s case, saying that Georgia is one of the four best teams in the nation and deserved a spot in the playoff.
Georgia’s offense put up 40.1 points per game, 13th best in the country.
Just like last year, the Buckeyes (12-1) are champions of the Big Ten.
And just like last year, they have an inexcusable bad loss on their record. This time, the Boilermakers from Purdue did them in 49-20.
They survived the early-season suspension of head coach Urban Meyer, but still found themselves in the exact same place they were in last year.
Despite wins over ranked teams like TCU, Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan and Northwestern, OSU’s fate was left to the discretion of the selection committee.
