Authorities investigate death of inmate at Orleans Parish Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old male inmate.
A spokesman with the sheriffs' office says an inmate was transported to University Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 1,
The inmate, who has not been identified, passed away around 11:00 a.m. Monday. The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell just after lunch on Saturday. Emergency lifesaving treatment was immediately initiated by security and medical staff and continued until EMS arrived.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway, but the sheriff’s office says preliminary indications suggest that neither a physical altercation nor self-harm were factors. The inmate, who has been in custody for one year on an attempted murder charge, is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin
