Big Cool Down Coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
A stray shower is possible along the coast this morning, but the rest of our area will be dry. A stronger cold front will work its way through the area this afternoon and evening. This will end our warm stretch and drop high temperatures into the 50s for Tuesday.
We will be watching for the potential of frost and/or light freeze north of the Lake on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Otherwise, sunny and cool conditions will prevail through the work week.
Our next chance for storms looks to arrive on Saturday.
