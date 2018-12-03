Bush gets tributes at Kennedy Center Honors program

2018 Kennedy Center Honorees, front row form left, Wayne Shorter, Cher, Reba McEntire, Philip Glass, back row from left, the co-creators of "Hamilton," Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler, Alex Lacamoire pose for the group photo at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) (Kevin Wolf)
By ASHRAF KHALIL | December 3, 2018 at 12:52 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:18 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony honoring lifetime artistic achievement featured multiple tributes to former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at age 94.

The night kicked off with an extended standing ovation in Bush's memory at the request of hostess Gloria Estefan, who described Bush as "a wonderful man who dedicated his life to service." President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump did not attend for the second straight year.

This year's honorees for lifetime achievements in the arts were Cher, composer Philip Glass, country music legend Reba McEntire and jazz icon Wayne Shorter. An unprecedented special award went to the co-creators of "Hamilton" for their genre-bending musical.

