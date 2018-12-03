Four LSU players named First-Team All-SEC, one shy of Alabama’s five

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s surprising 9-3 regular season was rewarded Monday with five First-Team all-SEC honors, including four Tigers making the first team cut.
Senior kicker Cole Tracy, junior linebacker Devin White and sophomore defensive backs Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit landed on the first team while sophomore punter Zach Von Rosenberg was named second team.
Williams, who redshirted his first year on campus, announced Sunday that he will enter the NFL Draft and not play in the Fiesta Bowl. White is also a projected first round pick but has yet to announce his intentions.
The nation’s top team heading into the postseason, Alabama, had eight overall All-SEC selections, led by offensive player of the year Tua Tagovailoa. The conference’s defensive player of the year is Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.
