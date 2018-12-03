Funeral service held for Gentilly carjacking victim remembered as deeply religious woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and family on Monday (Dec. 3) honored a local mother and active church member killed in a carjacking.
“She had been looking forward to the afterlife, and she had been preparing herself and her family for this moment,” said Amando Dominick, the oldest son of Jeannot Plessy.
Dominick said his mother would often talk about dying, but not as something to fear.
“Every day she made it known to me, to everyone else this is what everything was building to,” he said,
He and his family said this is something that brings them great comfort.
Plessy, the mother of four, died Nov. 27 in a Gentilly carjacking in front of her eldest daughter’s home. Police said 17-year-old Jontrell Robinson pulled her out of her vehicle, threw her to the ground and then rolled over her as he and others fled the scene. Robinson and two others, 18-year-old Edwin Cottrell and a juvenile were arrested Saturday in connection to Plessy’s killing.
“I’m glad that they’re off the streets and they can’t hurt anyone else,” said Dominick.
Those who loved Jeannot Plessy filled Victory Fellowship in Metairie, sharing stories of her passion for her family and God.
“We think it is safe to say that anyone who met her knew that she was all or nothing,” said family friend Yma Lechle. “Jeannot was definitely all in for the Lord.”
Plessy’s family members say they’re happy she’s in Heaven but missing her will be a daily struggle.
“Everyone keeps saying, ‘You’re so strong, you’re so strong.’ And I am not. I am weak, but he’s strong, and I know that prayers are surrounding us right now and that’s the only thing my family has right now,” said Plessy’s daughter, Nadia Sanchez.
Today wasn’t a goodbye.
“David told me a few days ago that my mom told him legacy isn’t what you leave behind, but what you leave in people,” said Dominick. “To my mom, you’ll never leave me. I am the legacy to my mother. We all are. I love you mom.”
