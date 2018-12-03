JPSO: Man killed in Harvey shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed in a shooting in Harvey Sunday night (Dec. 2), according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Glen Boyd.
Gunshots were reported to JPSO around 9:30 p.m., Boyd said, and responding deputies found the victim in the 900 block of Brown Avenue. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
As of Saturday night, investigators did not have a suspect, Boyd said.
No further information was immediately available, including the victim’s age or name.
