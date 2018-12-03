Kareem Hunt accused in Kansas City night club attack; alleged victim did not press charges

KANSAS CITY, MO (WOIO) - Another incident has surfaced involving former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt allegedly attacking someone.
The incident unfolded this past January in Kansas City at Mosaic Ultra Lounge, according to KCTV.
However, Hunt was not arrested, and the alleged victim did not press charges.
Kansas City Police told Cleveland 19 they were not called to the scene; the victim filed a report at the station following the altercation.
According to TMZ Sports, the victim said his friend was getting shoved by three men, including former Chiefs' running backs George Atkinson and Hunt.
The man reported he confronted Atkinson, and that the NFL player punched him in his shoulder.
The man claims he then fought back, but Atkinson, Hunt and others knocked him unconscious.
The report comes just days after Hunt being released from the Chiefs after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a 19-year-old woman at the 9 in downtown Cleveland.
Hunt will be suspended for multiple games in connection with the 9 incident, and an internal NFL investigation is under way.
