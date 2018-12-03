The Latest: Tide-OU in Orange Bowl, Tigers-Irish in Texas

The Latest from college football's bowl selection Sunday (all times Eastern):
12:35 p.m.
Alabama and Oklahoma are headed to the Orange Bowl, and a semifinal showdown in the College Football Playoff.
The Crimson Tide (13-0) have been the nation's No. 1 team all season and defeated Georgia on Saturday to win the Southeastern Conference title. The Sooners (12-1) defeated Texas to win the Big 12 title on Saturday.
This is the second time that the Orange Bowl has been the site of a CFP semifinal. Top-seeded Clemson beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma 37-17 in 2015.
The other CFP semifinal this season is at the Cotton Bowl, where second-seeded Clemson will face third-seeded Notre Dame in a battle of unbeatens.
___
6 a.m.
Time to set the field for college football's final four.
Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are unbeaten locks. Oklahoma is hoping its Big 12 title victory can move the Sooners into the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff when the rankings are released on Sunday.
The semifinals will be played Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The national championship game is Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.
Oklahoma was fifth last week, between No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 Ohio State. After the Sooners beat Texas on Saturday to avenge their only loss, the Bulldogs lost a dramatic Southeastern Conference title game to Alabama and the Buckeyes beat Northwestern for the Big Ten title.
Georgia has two losses and no team has made the playoff yet with more than one.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25