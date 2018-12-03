Man arrested for Lakeview attempted murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Lakeview.
Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, police in Gonzales arrested Daniel Christiana after he was located at a halfway house.
Christiana is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery with a gun, aggravated second degree battery, aggravated burglar and illegal discharge of a firearm in connection with this incident.
At about 1:17 a.m., police said Christiana and an unidentified white male reportedly arrived unexpectedly at the victims’ residence in the 400 block of Lakeshore Parkway, held the victims at gunpoint and demanded their money.
Christiana allegedly struck one of the victims on the head with a pistol and followed him into his residence, and forced another victim inside while firing additional gunshots into a bedroom door where the victim was hiding.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.