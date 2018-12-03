Nicondra: Sunny and cooler for the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front moving into the area today is keeping it clear and nice. Temperatures are significantly less hot than the record 80s over the weekend. We will see the real push of cool air coming in late in the afternoon so highs should still peak near the 70 degree mark. Tonight expect to feel more of the cool down with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s. Tuesday will be much colder with highs only in the 50s. Cool dry weather sticks around through the week with the next chance for rain which may be significant as we head into the weekend.