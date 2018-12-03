NOPD: Man accused of attempted murder after shooting man outside N.O. East store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot a man in the face and neck outside a New Orleans East store Sunday afternoon (Dec. 2), according to court records.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Edwards Lunkins and the victim were leaving a store in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway when they “exchanged words,” according to a preliminary report from NOPD. Lunkins then took a silver pistol from his front pocket and shot the victim in the “jaw and neck area," the report states.
A few hours later, Lunkins was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder, online jail records show. He appeared in court Monday morning, where Orleans Parish Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell found no probable cause for attempted first-degree murder charge, did find probably cause of attempted second-degree murder, court records show.
Cantrell set Lunkins' bond for $250,000, court records show, and assigned a public defender to his case.
No further information was immediately available, including the victim’s condition or the circumstances of Lunkins' arrest.
