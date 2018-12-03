Pelicans get back in the win column with 36 points from Davis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anthony Davis was a one-man wrecking crew in the Pelicans, 119-109, victory over the Hornets. A.D. racked up 36 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, and two blocks.
Jrue Holiday chipped in with 19 points and eight assists. Niko Mirotic dropped in 16 points and eight boards.
E’Twaun Moore missed the contest with a left tibial contusion. Wesley Johnson filled in with 15 minutes, only getting three points.
The Pelicans (12-12) return home to play the Clippers Monday night.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.