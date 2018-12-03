Rams win over the Lions, drop Saints to the 2-seed in the NFC

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night, coupled with the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions on Sunday, dropped New Orleans (10-2) to the 2-seed in the NFC.
The Rams (11-1) hit the road next week to face the Bears on Sunday night. The Saints are also on the road, meeting up with NFC South rival Tampa Bay.
Chicago owns the 3-seed with an 8-4 record. The Cowboys, who beat the Saints 13-10 in their last contest, hold down the 4-seed at 7-5.
Thanks to a three-game winning streak, Seattle (7-5) has moved to the 5-seed. Washington (7-5) for the moment is No. 6, but they play Philadelphia on Monday Night Football.
If the Saints and Rams end the regular season with the same mark, New Orleans would get 1-seed with a head-to-head victory
