Saints can clinch NFC South with win over Bucs, or Panthers loss against the Browns

Saints can clinch NFC South with win over Bucs, or Panthers loss against the Browns
Drew Brees and the Saints hit the road to face Tampa Bay. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 3, 2018 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 12:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold can clinch the NFC South with a win over Tampa Bay on the road, or a Panthers loss at Cleveland.

The Saints (10-2) have lost the last two times they visited Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs (5-7) are currently riding a two-game winning streak.

Carolina (6-6) has been struggling of late, losing four games in a row. The Panthers lost to Tampa on Sunday, 24-17. Carolina Head Coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday he’ll take over defensive play-calling. The Panthers also fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary coach Jeff Imamura.

If the Saints win the NFC South, they would host a playoff game. The Saints would also get a playoff bye, if they hold down the one or two-seed. The Saints are currently two games ahead of Chicago (8-4) for the 2-seed. New Orleans trails the Rams (11-1) by one game for the 1-seed.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.