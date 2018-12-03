Saints can clinch NFC South with win over Bucs, or Panthers loss against the Browns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold can clinch the NFC South with a win over Tampa Bay on the road, or a Panthers loss at Cleveland.
The Saints (10-2) have lost the last two times they visited Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs (5-7) are currently riding a two-game winning streak.
Carolina (6-6) has been struggling of late, losing four games in a row. The Panthers lost to Tampa on Sunday, 24-17. Carolina Head Coach Ron Rivera announced on Monday he’ll take over defensive play-calling. The Panthers also fired defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary coach Jeff Imamura.
If the Saints win the NFC South, they would host a playoff game. The Saints would also get a playoff bye, if they hold down the one or two-seed. The Saints are currently two games ahead of Chicago (8-4) for the 2-seed. New Orleans trails the Rams (11-1) by one game for the 1-seed.
