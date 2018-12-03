Saints open as 10-point favorites over the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints opened as 10-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans (10-2) is coming off a 13-10 loss to the Cowboys. Tampa (5-7) is riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Panthers, 24-17.
The Black and Gold is 9-3 against the spread this season. They covered the spread nine games in a row, until the loss to Dallas.
New Orleans and Tampa Bay kick things off at 12 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game locally on WVUE-TV FOX 8.
