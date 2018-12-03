S&WB and Entergy New Orleans detail failures that led to boil water advisory

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two high-level Sewerage and Water Board employees “bailed,” contributing to last month’s boil water advisory, S&WB’s executive director said during a testimony before City Council members Monday morning (Dec. 3).
Entergy New Orleans also detailed a communication break down in connection with the incident during the meeting.
“When the thing went off, did they freak out and say this is too much for me to handle and then run out, were they sick in the bathroom? Where were they,” City Council member Jay Banks asked.
“They did not freak out, they opted to not be engaged,” S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban replied.
Korban said critical employees were missing in action when the power was lost and the pumps went down Nov. 17th.
“So, is it that they did not have the skills necessary to do whatever the job was, they didn’t understand they needed to do the job or they just said ‘screw it I ain’t going to do it,’” asked Banks.
“It was the latter, they knew exactly what their jobs were, they knew how to do their jobs and they opted not to do it,” Korban said.
Additionally, Entergy New Orleans said it didn’t immediately notify the S&WB when it decided to cut the power that morning to fix a damaged power pole after a car hit it, according to Entergy New Orleans spokeswoman Melonie Stewart.
“You told them you were going to turn it off right,” Banks said.
“No, sir we did not,” Stewart said.
Banks fired back at Stewart, asking her if it would have “been easy” to warn S&WB of the expected outage. Instead, they learned the power was disconnected “the hard way,” Banks said.
“Yes, councilman it would have been,” Stewart replied. “We recognize that notification is critical but we also recognize that we had a seriously unsafe condition. Our operator was focused on making that condition safe and was not focused on notifying the Sewerage and Water Board.”
City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer also called Entergy out for their mishandling of the situation, calling it the “most insane thing she’s every heard in her life.”
“I’ll be very clear this whole thing is crazy. Yes we’re up here ragging on Sewerage and Water Board but I got to tell you Entergy totally messed this up, you have a $10 million customer a year, 10 million, and you wait four hours," Gisleson Palmer said. “No, I don’t need to hear any excuses, it’s the most insane thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life, it really is. I am just horrified by this whole process.”
Korban said one of the employees who bailed is no longer on the payroll, but by their own choice. The other he said is suspended.
Entergy New Orleans said it has since closed the communication gap in their protocol.
