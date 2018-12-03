S&WB and Entergy New Orleans detail failures that led to boil water advisory

“I’ll be very clear this whole thing is crazy. Yes we’re up here ragging on Sewerage and Water Board but I got to tell you Entergy totally messed this up, you have a $10 million customer a year, 10 million, and you wait four hours," Gisleson Palmer said. “No, I don’t need to hear any excuses, it’s the most insane thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life, it really is. I am just horrified by this whole process.”