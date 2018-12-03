Teen hammer attacker sentenced to life in prison

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teenager that killed an 89-year-old man with a hammer and injured his wife as she tried to save his life has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Vincenzo “Jake” Randazzo was in court Monday and withdrew his not guilty plea for the attack. He pleaded guilty to killing Phillip Lynch and the attempted murder of his wife Anita Lynch, 70, in 2017.
The judge sentenced him to life for the murder and 25 years for attempted murder. The sentences will run concurrently.
The teen did odd jobs for the couple, who reportedly grew to call Randazzo a friend.
