Ukraine: Leader pledges church choice for Orthodox faithful

A view of the 1000-year old Monastery of Caves in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The Ukrainian intelligence agency is searching the home of the father superior of Kiev's biggest and oldest monastery which is part of the Russian Orthodox Church. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky)
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president has promised the country's Orthodox Christian faithful they will be free to remain part of the Russian Orthodox Church after the creation of an independent Ukrainian church.

Amid deteriorating ties with Moscow, Kiev has been pushing for the creation of an autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church that would be free of control from the Moscow Patriarchate.

The move would be a momentous step, splitting the world's largest Eastern Orthodox denomination and severely eroding the power and prestige of the Moscow Patriarchate.

"The state guarantees the constitutional right to freedom of religion, including for those who want to remain united with the Russian Orthodox Church," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said Saturday night.

However, the Russian Orthodox Church said Sunday that more than 20 Orthodox priests have been summoned for questioning by Ukraine's SBU security service.

A view of the 1000-year old Monastery of Caves in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The Ukrainian intelligence agency is searching the home of the father superior of Kiev's biggest and oldest monastery which is part of the Russian Orthodox Church. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP)

One priest, in particular, has drawn attention. The SBU is investigating the head of Kiev's Pechersk Monastery for "inciting hatred."

In a positive sign for Ukrainians who support breaking away from the Russian church, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Istanbul-based institution that serves as a center of the global Eastern Orthodox faith, said Thursday it had drafted a charter for an independent Ukrainian church.

Father Pavlo, who leads the Pechersk Monastery under the Moscow Patriarchate speaks during a briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Ukraine’s intelligence agency announced it was investigating a senior cleric of the Russian Orthodox Church and its agents on Friday searched the home of Father Pavlo, who leads the Pechersk Monastery in Kiev. The agency said he was suspected of "inciting hatred,” accusations that he vehemently denied. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP)

Moscow has protested the move furiously. After the patriarchate first signaled approval for a new Ukrainian church, the Moscow Patriarchate cut ties with Istanbul.

Father Pavlo, who leads the Pechersk Monastery under the Moscow Patriarchate speaks during a briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Ukraine’s intelligence agency announced it was investigating a senior cleric of the Russian Orthodox Church and its agents on Friday searched the home of Father Pavlo, who leads the Pechersk Monastery in Kiev. The agency said he was suspected of "inciting hatred,” accusations that he vehemently denied. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (AP)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, an aerial photo of the thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kiev Pechersk Lavra, the holiest site of Eastern Orthodox Christians is taken through morning fog during sunrise in Kiev, Ukraine. The Ukrainian intelligence agency is searching the home of the father superior of Kiev's biggest and oldest monastery which is part of the Russian Orthodox Church. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) (AP)