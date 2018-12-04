Breezy, Cooler Tuesday

A cooler feel returns today and will last most of the week. Highs will be in the 50s for the next couple of days with chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. No freezes are expected, but frost is likely north and west of the Lake.
A strong area of low pressure will likely move across the area on Saturday bringing our next significant chance for rain. Some storms are likely, but it is too early to determine if they will be severe. Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches.
Behind the system it will turn sharply colder with a gusty north wind on Sunday. Temperatures might not climb out of the 40s!
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.