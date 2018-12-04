Family Gras lineup announced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Platinum-selling country musician Brett Eldredge, Grammy Award winner Michael McDonald and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Oates will headline the 12th edition of Family Gras in its new Clearview Center concert venue on February 22, 23 and 24.
Eldredge will close Family Gras 2019 following the inaugural Krewe of Kings on Sunday, February 24.
Saturday, February 23 will close with five-time Grammy-winning artist Michael McDonald. McDonald will take the stage following the Krewe of Caesar.
John Oates, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and one half of the duo Hall & Oates, will perform on Friday, February 22 following the Krewe of Excalibur.
“Family Gras’ new home will allow music and majesty to meet literally at the concert stage. Our new home at Clearview Center gives us a spacious concert venue to accommodate the festival’s quick growth. We are excited to once again bring some of the nation’s most celebrated artists to our carnival celebration,” said festival producer Greg Buisson.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.