GRAPHIC Video: Pack of dogs knock down, attack woman

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WXII/Hearst/CNN) - One woman says she’s scared to leave her house because of a pack of loose dogs roaming the street.
Those dogs attacked a neighbor, and it was all captured on video.
A woman in her 60s was walking when she was viciously attacked by four pit bull mixes.
“I hear someone screaming,” said a neighbor who came to the rescue. She didn’t want to be identified. “I wasn’t sure if it was around my house in this area or where, but the screaming was, ‘Help me! Help me!’ Very weak sounds.”
The cries for help was answered in the nick of time.
“The lady was laid down in the driveway, four dogs around her biting, so I run to her immediately, I was screaming, Get out, get out,’” the neighbor said.
The neighbor who came to her rescue even used the victim’s purse to knock away the last dog.
“She told me, ‘Please, my leg, my leg.’ She had pajamas, I pushed up the pajamas. She had a very large and deep injury. I think I saw her bone,” the neighbor said.
The victim, who was not identified, had bites to her legs, arms, and head. She was taken to the hospital.
Neighbors are on high alert, worried about their children's safety.
“I never walk around my neighborhood. A bunch of dogs around here, nobody takes care of the dogs," a neighbor said. "The dogs are running in the streets, especially during the night. So my kids I never leave them alone in the street.”
Authorities located the dogs among 11 dogs running loose, including six not involved in the attack within a man’s yard.
He was arrested and faces thousands of dollars in fines.
The dogs were taken to a local shelter.
The incident happened a half-mile away from Hanes Middle School, where an 11-year-old was attacked last week.
Copyright 2018 WXII and Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.