LPSO: Humane Society president, ex-boyfriend booked with animal cruelty

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities in Lafourche Parish have arrested the president of the local Humane Society and her ex-boyfriend after investigating allegations of cruelty to horses in Lockport.
Pamela George and John Gautreaux were both booked into the Lafourche Detention Center on one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office says more than a dozen emaciated horses were located on land the two own along Chateau Drive. One of the horses was deceased and two others had to be euthanized.
The remaining horses have been moved to another property where the Humane Society is monitoring them.
George tells FOX 8 that she co-owns the land with Gautreaux, but he’s the sole owner of the animals.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.