JP residents call for more work to stop noxious odors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish residents say they are anxious to learn if there are more concrete steps that can be taken to fix a foul odor. The Louisiana Department of Health recently released a report that points to a couple potential sources of the smell.
The report gives an update on air-monitoring results collected in River Ridge, Harahan, Waggaman and Avondale. People living there say they’ve been smelling something foul in the air for months, and it’s making them sick.
People like Yvette Hymel want answers. She’s lived here her whole life, and her children have started their families in the parish.
“I have three grandchildren that live in the same area. Kids, grandkids, so that’s a lot of concern,” said Hymel.
The resident-reported symptom log lists several ailments including headaches and nausea and difficulty breathing because of the smell. Hymel says it’s difficult to say for sure if the smell is the cause of symptoms, but says she knows it can’t be healthy.
“It’s a little scary because what actually is it? What can it cause and how can they fix it, and how can you avoid and rectify what its causing?” Hymel asked.
The health department continues to monitor air quality readings provided by the Department of Environmental Quality. Officials have pointed to a few possible causes of the smell, including the Cornerstone chemical plant, the east bank wastewater treatment plant and the west bank landfill.
Parish leaders have found issues with the water and gas collection systems at the landfill - issues they say have produced some of that noxious air.
“I thought it was my car for a long time. I thought, man is my engine going bad,” says Andrew Spaulding.
Spaulding says while he hasn’t experienced health issues, he looks at his friends and family who struggle with headaches and more because of the smell.
“All of us are different. Not saying mine’s not valid and theirs is valid - that’s an opinion,” said Spaulding.
The report says long-term exposure to elements in the air may affect mood, anxiety and stress levels. And while health officials say the levels don’t appear to be toxic, they can decrease quality of life.
But both Spaulding and Hymel say while it's validating to see their experiences acknowledged in a report, they're hoping something is done sooner than later.
Parish council are scheduled to hear an update on the landfill Wednesday. A council member said the believed problem area in the landfill involves a couple pipes-- they hope to hear if that area can be maintained or fixed.
