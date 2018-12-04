Leaders propose new route for Metairie parades

“Metairie Mardi Gras has been declining in quality and quantity for several years, and this is an attempt to just rejuvenate it by doing something different by getting more families available earlier in the evening in the neighborhoods, rather than having the parades end late in the family-oriented neighborhoods,” Hardy said. “Now they will start there. In theory, it should increase crowds. The fact that Family Gras will be tied at the end of the parade is a fine idea.”