Leaders propose new route for Metairie parades

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Next Carnival season Jefferson Parish krewes could have the option to choose from more than one parade route.
For decades, Metairie parades started at Clearview and ended about 5 miles away on the east end of Veterans at Martin Behrman — this is what is known as the traditional route. But today’s announcement will add another option for krewes. It would start at Bonnabel and Nero, then go west down Veterans, then up Severn Avenue before turning on 12th Street to Veterans and ending at Clearview Mall.
Carnival historian Arthur Hardy said a new route could help generate excitement.
“Metairie Mardi Gras has been declining in quality and quantity for several years, and this is an attempt to just rejuvenate it by doing something different by getting more families available earlier in the evening in the neighborhoods, rather than having the parades end late in the family-oriented neighborhoods,” Hardy said. “Now they will start there. In theory, it should increase crowds. The fact that Family Gras will be tied at the end of the parade is a fine idea.”
Neighbors that live around that intersection said they worry it will shorten their celebrations and congest their driveways.
“If it starts down here, it wouldn’t be an all-day affair like it usually is,” said resident Billy Main. “It starts down on Clearview, you wait an hour and half, two hours, for it to get down here. You’re hanging out with the whole family, playing with the kids. You know, just having a good time all day all night.”
“It doesn’t sound like a great idea,” said resident Theresa Harvey. "They just have so much room coming from the other direction. That’s a lot of floats and a lot of trucks to line up on this street. So, and where will the parking? Where will these people park?”
Parish leaders say they plan on having floats and bands line up at Clearview Mall.
In the coming weeks, parish officials will meet with the community to talk about any concerns they may have.
Officials said they are so confident the council will approve of the change that they’re leaving time in tomorrow’s council meeting for krewes to select their routes.
