Local brewery steps up to help CA fire victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Breweries across the country are stepping up to help victims of the devastating Camp Fire in California, including a few right here in New Orleans. Urban South Brewery is one of the businesses helping.
When Sierra Nevada asked brewers across the country to step up and help brew their Resilience IPA, it was a no brainer.
Urban South is pitching in to help and every can of beer brewed by the company will help donate money to the Camp Fire victims.
“For long-term support, we have set up a Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund, supported through the Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation. The brewery is seeding this fund with an initial $100,000 to get started. Once the fire is out, we will distribute all donated money to partner organizations that are dedicated to rebuilding and supporting the communities that have been affected,” Sierra Nevada said in a statement.
The beer will be available on tap at Urban South and around the city as well in cans starting on Monday.
