More cold air coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A return to rather cool conditions will begin Tuesday and last most of the week. Highs will be in the 50s for the next couple of days chilly overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. No freezes are expected.
A strong area of low pressure will likely move across the area on Saturday. Rain will be likely with storms. It’s too early to tell if they might be severe but the chance can’t be entirely ruled out. Stay tuned for changes as the weekend approaches.
Behind the system it will turn sharply colder with a gusty north wind on Sunday. Temperatures might not climb out of the 40s!
