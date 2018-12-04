Nicondra: Sunny and chilly for most of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lots of sunshine, but chilly with highs only in the mid 50s by later this afternoon. High pressure will remain in control over the next couple of days keeping conditions pleasant with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows will dip down into the 30s north and upper 30s and 40s south with some locations in Washington Parish, Pearl River County and other areas north dipping down near freezing. Clouds return with a slight warm up Thursday into Friday and we will see the next cold front on the way for the weekend. It’s possible that Saturday is a very wet day with a good bit of heavy rain. We will have to watch closely as the front approaches.