No. 1 Alabama has 5 players first-team AP All-SEC selections

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rolls out before throwing a touchdown pass on the first play of the game against Arkansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Fayetteville, Ark. Tagovailoa is the offensive player of the year and one of five members of the top-ranked Crimson Tide to earn first-team honors on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference team, announced Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. Tagovailoa, one of the prime contenders for the Heisman Trophy, has thrown 37 touchdown passes with only four interceptions to rank second nationally in passing efficiency. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File) (AP)