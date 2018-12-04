NOPD identifies perpetrator in Xavier student carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are trying to identify the person who carjacked a Xavier student in New Orleans East.
The unarmed carjacking occurred on November 29, near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Interstate 10 West.
A woman reportedly stole by force the victim’s purple 2009 Nissan Cube bearing Georgia license plate SAD0110.
A short time later, the person allegedly attempted to use the victim’s stolen credit card at an area business, which captured on surveillance the included images of the perpetrator.
Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
