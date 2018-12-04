Pelicans fall back under .500 with loss to the Clippers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A career-high 37 points from Julius Randle wasn’t enough to keep the Pelicans above .500. The Clippers (16-7) came into the Smoothie King Center as the best team in the West, and they left in the same spot after beating New Orleans, 129-126.
E’Twaun Moore missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to possibly tie the contest up. Moments before, Lou Williams drained a deep two-point shot to make the Clippers advantage three.
Nikola Mirotic was out due to illness, so Randle took his place in the starting lineup. Randle played the most minutes with the Pelicans, 39.
Jrue Holiday also dropped in a season-high 32 points, to go with 14 assists. Anthony Davis scored 23 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds.
The Pelicans (11-12) host the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.
