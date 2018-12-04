Report: Federal agent shot by state trooper while visiting New Orleans

His lawyer, Elizabeth Carpenter, told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune he was walking back to the Holiday Inn on Loyola Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday when he passed through an empty parking lot and he noticed he was being followed. Carpenter said her client was frightened and possibly lost, and he started running, NOLA.com reported. While he was running, Carpenter said her client took out a gun and was then shot.