Report: Federal agent shot by state trooper while visiting New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal agent from Kentucky was shot by a Louisiana State Police trooper while walking back to his hotel from the French Quarter early Sunday (Dec. 2), his lawyer told our news partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
The agent and his wife were visiting the city for the first time and were set to board a cruise, but instead he is in the hospital with two gunshot wounds -- one in the stomach and one in the knee.
His lawyer, Elizabeth Carpenter, told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune he was walking back to the Holiday Inn on Loyola Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday when he passed through an empty parking lot and he noticed he was being followed. Carpenter said her client was frightened and possibly lost, and he started running, NOLA.com reported. While he was running, Carpenter said her client took out a gun and was then shot.
Carpenter told NOLA.com her client did not see who shot him and did not hear or see any warnings before being shot.
The Louisiana State Police department released a statement regarding an officer involved shooting around the same time the agent was shot. The statement did not provide many details, but said around 3 a.m. the trooper was on-duty in the area of 880 Port of New Orleans Place, observed someone with a weapon and during the encounter the officer fired his weapon, striking the subject.
State police spokeswoman Melissa Matey would not comment on Carpenter’s client’s account of the shooting, or whether or not he was indeed the victim. Matey told NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune the investigation was “active and ongoing.”
The U.S Army Criminal Investigation Command confirmed to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune that Carpenter’s client works for the division as a “civilian special agent.” As of Monday evening, he had not been accused of any crimes, so his name was being withheld.
