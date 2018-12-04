$367,680 seized after traffic stop on North Shore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office seized $367,680 in drug money during a traffic stop over the weekend.
On Saturday, deputies made a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling into St. Tammany Parish.
K-9 Echo and deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a hidden compartment built into the floor.
Officer said they found inside the compartment was $367,680 in cash. A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle, deputies said.
The driver of the vehicle, Jose Isabel Brito Jimenes, a resident of Mexico, claimed to be traveling from Houston, Texas and denied ownership of the currency.
A second vehicle and additional individuals were located nearby and later determined to be related to the delivery of the currency for a suspected illegal narcotics transaction.
The cash and vehicle were seized.
The following individuals were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for L.R.S. 40:979 Attempt and Conspiracy:
- Jose Isabel Brito Jimenes (DOB 04/07/1982, Mexico)
- Jose Guadalupe Capacha (DOB 02/13/1978, Dallas, TX)
- Herschel Lamar Cain II (DOB 07/04/1986, Atlanta, GA)
- Laytoya Marie Cox (DOB 04/06/1984, Snellville, GA)
- Jimenes was also issued traffic citations for L.R.S. 32:104B Failure to Use a Turn Signal and L.R.S. 32:52 No Driver’s License.
